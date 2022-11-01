Worthing man joins team of ex-professional footballers and celebrities at Battle of the Balls charity match

Battle of the Balls is making its debut appearance at The Den in London on Remembrance Day, November 11, with Mick McCarthy and Harry Redknapp managing the all stars.

The legendary Rugby For Heroes team includes Thom Evans, Jordan Crane, Delon Armitage and Jay Bothroyd, while Lewis Lodge from Worthing will be playing with footballers John Fashanu and Marlon Harewood, international DJs Jordan Davies and Kideko, and TV personalities Callum Jones and Ethan Aveiro in the World of Football team.

Lewis is a brand ambassador for Sports Traider, one of the charities benefiting from Battle of the Balls. He grew up in Worthing and played football with Brighton and Hove Albion from the age of five until his family moved to Bedford when he was eight.

Lewis Lodge is a brand ambassador for Sports Traider, one of the charities benefiting from Battle of the Balls

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sports Traider stepped in to support Lewis after his mum had a car accident, and the charity helped him to keep up his football with Luton Town.

Louise Campbell, fundraising and sponsorship manager, explained: "Whilst Lewis was in Bedford, he starting playing weekly for Luton Town, however, unfortunately he was about to give up his football, as his mum had a car accident and overnight, Lewis and his younger brother became young carers of his mum and his baby sister.

"At this time, Sports Traider heard about this, as Lewis attended a group for young carers, and they decided to step in and support Lewis, getting him to and from training, funding equipment and football subscriptions and camps for him.

"Without their support, Lewis would never have been able to continue his football and got the opportunities and chances he did. He captained Crystal Palace u16s in the Hyde League, he captained Bedfordshire u18s and made it through to the final selection of England u18 schoolboys."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lewis kept his contact with the coast, as his grandparents continued to live in Worthing and he would spend holidays here. He then moved back south to attend Brighton University and captained the football team there.

After leaving university with a first, he moved back to Worthing full time and, using his knowledge of football and his degree, is now a personal trainer at The Gym Group.