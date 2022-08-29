Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Borough led through James Hammond’s first half goal and looked ser for victory – until Kealy pounced late to preserve Worthing’s unbeaten run.

The result leaves Worthing sixth in the table, with Eastbourne Borough 12th – both sides having taken four points out of six over the weekend.

In the Isthmian premier division Horsham hammered ten-man Bognor 4-0 at the Camping World Community Stadium.

Worthing scored late to secure a 1-1 draw at home to Eastbourne Borough | Picture: Mike Gunn

Lucas Rodrigues opened the scoring just before the break with his third goal in three games before a Jack Mazzone double and a late effort by Daniel Ajakaiye gave Dom Di Paola’s side a resounding win over a Rocks side who had Sam De St Croix sent off in the second period.

Bognor had started the holiday weekend top – but they end it ninth after two straight losses.

It finished 0-0 at the Dripping Pan between Lewes and Hastings.

In the Isthmian south east division a Scott Kirkwood penalty against his old club and a Kieran Rowe own goal earned Littlehampton Town a 2-0 win at Burgess Hill. The Hillians – who had Reggie Ward sent off – are bottom after losing their opening four games but the Golds are fifth.

A Louis Veneti goal just after the interval earned Lancing a 1-0 win at home to Chichester City, while Haywards Heath had only a Thomas Collins goal to show for their efforts in losing 2-1 at East Grinstead.

Whitehawk are second after a 3-0 win over Three Bridges courtesy of goals by Will Miles, Joe Shelley (penalty) and Joel Daly.

In the SCFL premier division, Peacehaven are top after a 2-0 win at AFC Varndeanians, Eastbourne United second thanks to a 4-2 win over Bexhill at Eastbourne Borough.