Worthing stun Swindon - Littlehampton hit eight - Shoreham score seven

Kane Wills battles for possession in Worthing's win over Swindon / Picture: Mike Gunn

Worthing FC pulled of a stunning 5-1 win over League Two side Swindon Town on Saturday at the Crucial Environmental Stadium.

Swindon fielded a team consisting of youngsters and a couple of fringe players but regardless of that it was a fantastic victory for the Mackerel Men.

Jake Robinson scored a hat-trick and Ollie Pearce weighed in with two goals. It was a first pre-season start for captain Aarran Racine and new signing Adam El-Abd.

Worthing Host Horsham in the Isthmian Charity Cup on Tuesday before travelling to Bognor on Friday for a friendly with the Rocks at Nyewood Lane.

Littlehampton put United Services Portsmouth to the sword at HMS Temeraire with a 9-0 win. Dion Jarvis bagged four goals for the Golds and Josh Short grabbed a hat-trick.

Littlehampton visit Fareham Town on Tuesday before the short trip to face Arundel on Friday.

Arundel were the victims of an 8-0 thrashing at the hands of Moneyfields. East Preston lost 4-0 on the road to East Cowes Vics AFC which East Preston labelledt a 'reality check'.

Lancing travelled to Loxwood and despite falling 1-0 down to a goal in the eighth minute they fought back to win the game 2-1. Lancing host Hastings United at Culver Road on Saturday.

It was honours even at Middle Road, Shoreham, as Meridian held the Musselmen to a 1-1 draw. This was less than 48 hours after Shoreham ran riot at Saltdean (on Thursday night) with a 7-0 victory.

Dan Jones with a hat-trick and Ross Myers with a brace. Shoreham U23 manager Ryan Harman praised the strength of all three teams at Shoreham saying: “A real strong squad coming along for all of the u18, u23 and the first team." Shoreham travel to Whitehawk on Tuesday.