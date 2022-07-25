Worthing stun Swindon - Littlehampton hit eight - Shoreham score seven

Worthing FC pulled of a stunning 5-1 win over League Two side Swindon Town on Saturday at the Crucial Environmental Stadium.
Swindon fielded a team consisting of youngsters and a couple of fringe players but regardless of that it was a fantastic victory for the Mackerel Men.
Jake Robinson scored a hat-trick and Ollie Pearce weighed in with two goals. It was a first pre-season start for captain Aarran Racine and new signing Adam El-Abd.
Worthing Host Horsham in the Isthmian Charity Cup on Tuesday before travelling to Bognor on Friday for a friendly with the Rocks at Nyewood Lane.
Littlehampton put United Services Portsmouth to the sword at HMS Temeraire with a 9-0 win. Dion Jarvis bagged four goals for the Golds and Josh Short grabbed a hat-trick.
Littlehampton visit Fareham Town on Tuesday before the short trip to face Arundel on Friday.
Arundel were the victims of an 8-0 thrashing at the hands of Moneyfields. East Preston lost 4-0 on the road to East Cowes Vics AFC which East Preston labelledt a 'reality check'.
Lancing travelled to Loxwood and despite falling 1-0 down to a goal in the eighth minute they fought back to win the game 2-1. Lancing host Hastings United at Culver Road on Saturday.
It was honours even at Middle Road, Shoreham, as Meridian held the Musselmen to a 1-1 draw. This was less than 48 hours after Shoreham ran riot at Saltdean (on Thursday night) with a 7-0 victory.
Dan Jones with a hat-trick and Ross Myers with a brace. Shoreham U23 manager Ryan Harman praised the strength of all three teams at Shoreham saying: “A real strong squad coming along for all of the u18, u23 and the first team." Shoreham travel to Whitehawk on Tuesday.
Steyning Town drew 0-0 away to Horley Town in their penultimate game of pre-season. Steyning are just one week away from the start of the season, in which they will host Newhaven on Saturday.