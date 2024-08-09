Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Stevenage forward Harrison Smith has joined Worthing on loan – while the Rebels have also welcomed goalkeeper Taylor Seymour back to the club. And Eastbourne Borough have done a deal for striker Stefan Vukoje.

Young striker Smith – whose link with a Worthing move was first revealed in the Worthing Herald last week – has been at Stevenage since he was nine years old and he signed his first professional contract for the club in October 2022. He made his first-team debut in the last game of last season against Cheltenham Town where he came on as a late substitute.

The move sees Smith link back up with Rebels boss Chris Agutter who worked with the youngster in his stint as Academy Coach at Stevenage in 2021/22.

Agutter said: “We are delighted to welcome Harrison to the club, we also thank Stevenage Football Club for allowing us to bring H in on loan. Having worked with Harrison previously I know he will add more firepower to our attacking unit which will go some way to filling the void left by some of our summer departures.

Harrison Smith at Worthing | Picture: WFC

“Harrison is an all-action, big and powerful centre forward who will not only add goals but will also help bring others in to play.”

The 19-year-old has been in and around the group during pre-season and he’s spoken about his excitement about joining the club on loan.

“It’s good to be here,” Smith told the WFC website, “I’m excited to play for the club and experience some men’s first-team football. I’ve learned so much from Agi before. I know his coaching style and how he works and I really got on with him. I felt like I was playing very well when he was at Stevenage”.

With the deal now complete, Smith has been registered in time to be considered for selection for Saturday’s season opener at Weston-super-Mare.

Stefan Vukoje is back in the Borough squad | Picture: EBFC screengrab

Worthing say they are also pleased to announce the signing of goalkeeper Taylor Seymour. He re-joins the club after six years away. In that time, he has played for a number of Sussex clubs including Crawley Town and Eastbourne Borough, as well as a short stint in Hampshire with Portsmouth.

Agutter said, “Taylor is a fantastic character who not only brings added quality to our goalkeeping union but also real personality to our changing room.

“In Taylor, we have brought in an excellent goalkeeper – arguably one of, if not, the best Sussex-based goalkeepers who will provide healthy competition for our No1 Chris Haigh.

“Above all else Taylor loves the football club and understands the football club, he knows what success at Woodside Road looks like and understands what it means and we can’t have enough people in our changing room that appreciate this”.

Seymour suffered a knee injury last August that ruled him out of the entirety of last season after signing for Burgess Hill. After successful surgery in March, he is now fully fit and ready for a second spell at his home club.

“The club has come on leaps and bounds since I was last here”, said Seymour, “from where it was as a club, on and off the pitch, to where it is now, it’s night and day. I’m buzzing, it’s a club I care about and love so much so I’m over the moon!”

Seymour’s registration has been completed and he is available for selection at Saturday’s season opener against at Weston-super-Mare.

Meanwhile Eastbourne Borough FC have welcomed back forward Stefan Vukoje, who returns to the squad with renewed determination and eagerness after recovering from a significant injury last season.

Reflecting on his return, Vukoje told the Sports website: “This is what I wanted all along, throughout the 10-11 months I was out. I’m very happy to be back and hopefully I can pick up from where I left off.” His journey back to the club has been filled with personal growth and resilience.

“I’ve definitely come out of the other side better and stronger as a player and a man. I’ve learnt a lot about myself and different aspects of my game. It’s difficult being on the sidelines, always watching every Saturday instead of playing. Especially the last six weeks in pre-season, I’ve learnt a lot and I feel like I can fit right back into the team.”

Pre-season has been a crucial period for his recovery and preparation. “It’s been exactly what I needed. I came back at the end of June and now I’ve got a solid five, six weeks of pre-season in me. Full-time training every day has made me stronger and allowed me to get all the football aspects back in my head. I’ve seen improvements week in, week out.”

His aims for the upcoming season are clear and ambitious. “Score as many goals as I can. That was the aim last year and it’s going to be the same this year. Take the chance when I get it and win as many games as possible.

“Throughout the last ten months, I was getting messages weekly from the fans. It’s so reassuring to have that support, especially being out that long. It’s nice to know they haven’t forgotten about me. I feel the love and I want to repay them by scoring as many goals as I can.”

He acknowledged the club’s role in his recovery. “They’ve helped every step of the way. From the moment I got injured until today, they’re still supporting me on and off the pitch. That’s credit to the club, that’s what the club’s like. And I’m just grateful to be back here,” he mentioned.

“I’m buzzing. When you’ve been off that long, all you want to do is play football. And now I’m fit enough to do that, it’s a blessing. I’m ready to kick on,” he concluded.