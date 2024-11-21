Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Worthing United hit six in their latest SCFL Division 1 fixture – while Wick enjoyed a good win on the road in the Premier. Reports below plus a link to a Mavericks picture gallery...

Worthing Utd 6 Copthorne 0

SCFL Division 1

The Mavericks put six past lowly Copthorne in a dominant display at Lyons Way.

Worthing Utd celebrate one of the six goals they put past Copthorne | Picture: Stephwn Goodger

There were some cracking goals among them too with four from Brad Hunt and one each for Danny Kingston and Liam Appleton.

Appleton’s followed some great work between James Younger and Dean Sherwood.

There was a clean sheet too, their fourth in the past five games.

United currently sit fifth in the league, the same position they ended last season to make the play-offs.

Next up they visit leaders Seaford Town on Saturday.

Saltdean United 1 Wick 2

SCFL premier

Wick picked up three valuable points with a spirited success at Saltdean.

The Dragons were understrength due to injuries and suspension and it looked as though they were heading for another bad day at the office when William Saunders put the home side ahead just before half-time.

But Dave Crouch lashed a fierce left-foot blast inside the near post after running on to a lovely pass from Ben Gray six minutes into the second half.

Gray then smacked in the 76th minute winner from 20 yards after confusion in the Saltdean defence.

Ryan Singers, who had an early effort tipped over by the goalkeeper, thought he had increased the lead but his effort was ruled offside and the Dragons held on with Matt Whitehead leading by example at the back as stand-in captain.

“The lads dug deep and showed bags of character to get the three points,” said manager Lee Baldwin. “It was a terrific result and just the tonic after we lost at Horsham YMCA the previous week.

“We created a lot in the first half but missed a few good chances so we changed a few things at half-time and it worked out really well. We produced our most disciplined performance of the season and reaped our rewards.’

Wick face a tough trip to leaders Haywards Heath on Saturday and Baldwin added: “It’ll be tough but we enjoy playing the top teams.

"Look at the big picture and we can be satisfied with progress.”