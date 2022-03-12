Worthing United girls lift Sussex Cup

In Worthing United Youth’s first county cup final, a first half goal from Isabelle Weatherstone was enough to see them lift the trophy at Culver Road.

The game started in fairly tight fashion with neither team being able to test each other early on.

The first half only saw one shot on target, and this was in the eighth minute when Worthing took the lead.

Worthing United U12 Girls lift the cup / Picture: Simon Roe Photography

Weatherstone’s low driven effort went into the bottom right corner past Bognor Regis’ Hollie Callander and gave Worthing a 1-0 lead.

Worthing continued to put pressure on their opponents, with Alisha Tiangco a threat on the left-hand side in what was an uneventful first half.

Regis almost struck level towards the end of the first half, when Maria Swanson’s through ball found Lauren Sollis. However, she was denied by great Worthing defending.

United continued to test Bognor into the second half, with Maria O’Brien’s free kick being tipped over the bar by Callander.

She would test Regis multiple times throughout the half with several efforts on goal and impressive footwork.

Worthing made a late attempt to get back into the game, with Izzy English’s run denied by Georgia Glover. In the end, Worthing were well deserving of the victory in a solid display.

Worthing manager James Glover said: “It was one of the girl’s birthdays yesterday so there’s a lot of cake in the dressing room at the moment.

“There is a lot of excited girls in there. We didn’t pass it as well as we could, but we held on.

“They will all be proud of themselves.

“They knew they weren’t playing well at times, but they’ve stuck at it. They’ve loved every minute, from the moment they arrived.

“We have got four girls that play for the county this year, I see no reason why more can’t do that.

“They all love it. They are going to carry on and we want to be back here next year.”