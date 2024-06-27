Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Worthing United FC’s under-18s are celebrating a double-winning season.

They were Southern Combination League West U18 division league winners – and then went on to win the champion of champions trophy.

In their SCFL campaign, they won 13 of their 16 matches and drew the other three to end the season as undefeated champions.

They finished four points clear of their closest rivals and neighbours Worthing, with Arundel not far behind in third.

Worthing United U18s | Picture: contributed by WUFC U18s

After clinching the league title they had to wait to face Crawley Down Gatwick U18s, winners of the U18 North division, in the champions’ face-off but when it was played, they ran out 3-2 winners.

Pictured here are, back row, from left, Mark Curram (coach), Taylor Harding, Toby Tester, Finley Catling, Liam Bryant, club chairman Mark Sanderson, Adan Jones, coach Daniel Fuller Smith, Brendan Hanley, Liam Appleton, Louis Green and coach Wayne Tester; front, from left, Danny Kingston, Lonan Swadling-Tracy, Jack Yeo, Lucas Thurston, Hakeem Kamara, Moe Pannell (captain), Harrison Curram, Liam Hickey, Arses Tsoungui and Dan Barker. Also in the squad but not pictured is Freddie Pickles.

United chairman Mark Sanderson said: “Our U18 team have been exceptional, a real credit to themselves, the management team and the club.