NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol
Emmerdale star dies following private dementia battle
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs

Worthing United Youth FC on a roll with return of Bedpush charity event

Worthing United Youth FC members were on a roll with the return of their Bedpush charity event along the promenade.
Elaine Hammond
By Elaine Hammond
Published 4th Jul 2023, 09:39 BST
Updated 4th Jul 2023, 09:42 BST

Girls and boys from the team helped push a double bed up and down Worthing seafront at the weekend to raise money for Chestnut Tree House children's hospice.

Despite mechanical issues with some wobbly wheels, the club walked more than 35 miles from 10am to 8pm on Saturday and 8am to 6pm on Sunday.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Jason Nicholls, chairman, said: "The Bedpush charity event was really well supported by the club's young footballers. The club raised around £10,000 - short of our £15,000 target but very windy weather meant less walkers were out on the promenade. We also think the current cost-of-living crisis impacted our final amount raised.

Most Popular
Worthing United Youth FC members were on a roll with the return of their Bedpush charity event along the promenade. Pic S Robards SR2307032Worthing United Youth FC members were on a roll with the return of their Bedpush charity event along the promenade. Pic S Robards SR2307032
Worthing United Youth FC members were on a roll with the return of their Bedpush charity event along the promenade. Pic S Robards SR2307032

"Last year, we raised £14,000 for Chestnut Tree House, which was an amazing amount. We are very pleased to raise a five-figure sum this year, which will go towards a very worthy cause."

To donate, visit www.justgiving.com/page/worthing-united-youth-fc-bedpush

Worthing United Youth FC members were on a roll with the return of their Bedpush charity event along the promenade. Pic S Robards SR2307032Worthing United Youth FC members were on a roll with the return of their Bedpush charity event along the promenade. Pic S Robards SR2307032
Worthing United Youth FC members were on a roll with the return of their Bedpush charity event along the promenade. Pic S Robards SR2307032
Worthing United Youth FC members were on a roll with the return of their Bedpush charity event along the promenade. Pic S Robards SR2307032Worthing United Youth FC members were on a roll with the return of their Bedpush charity event along the promenade. Pic S Robards SR2307032
Worthing United Youth FC members were on a roll with the return of their Bedpush charity event along the promenade. Pic S Robards SR2307032