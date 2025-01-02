Worthing v Eastbourne Borough, National League SouthWorthing v Eastbourne Borough, National League South
Worthing v Eastbourne Borough: New Year's Day clash in 47 photos

By Steve Bone
Published 2nd Jan 2025, 08:44 GMT
Worthing and Eastbourne Borough cancelled each other out when they kicked off 2025 with a derby at Woodside Road – but both are well-placed for a National South promotion push.

An engaging tussle ended goalless – both sides reflecting on moments when they could have claimed a winner – and the point did neither team any harm neat the top of the table.

Worthing are in fourth spot, Borough sixth – and they are four and six points respectively behind leaders Torquay, who, incidentally, visit Worthing on Saturday in the FA Trophy.

See pictures from Worthing-Borough by Lydia and Nick Redman on this page and the ones linked. Get the latest from the EBFC camp in the Herald, out on Friday as usual.

Worthing v Eastbourne Borough, National League South Photo: Lydia Redman : Lydia and Nick Redman

Worthing v Eastbourne Borough, National League South Photo: Lydia Redman : Lydia and Nick Redman

Worthing v Eastbourne Borough, National League South Photo: Lydia Redman : Lydia and Nick Redman

Worthing v Eastbourne Borough, National League South Photo: Lydia Redman : Lydia and Nick Redman

