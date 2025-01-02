Worthing v Eastbourne Borough: New Year's Day clash in 47 photos

An engaging tussle ended goalless – both sides reflecting on moments when they could have claimed a winner – and the point did neither team any harm neat the top of the table.
Worthing are in fourth spot, Borough sixth – and they are four and six points respectively behind leaders Torquay, who, incidentally, visit Worthing on Saturday in the FA Trophy.
See pictures from Worthing-Borough by Lydia and Nick Redman on this page and the ones linked. Get the latest from the EBFC camp in the Herald, out on Friday as usual.
