Action and celebrations from Worthing FC's 4-2 National League South win at Welling | Pictures: Mike Gunn

Worthing win at Welling - 35 pictures from Rebels' first National South win

Worthing FC are celebrating their first win at National League level - a 4-2 success at Welling.

By Steve Bone
Sunday, 14th August 2022, 10:25 am

Goals by Callum Kealy (2), Lewis White and Joe Rye earned Adam Hinshelwood's team the three points, which continued their unbeaten start and took them to fourth place. Mike Gunn was there to take the pictures and you can see his images on this page and the ones linked.

Worthing FCNational League
