Worthing win at Welling - 35 pictures from Rebels' first National South win

Goals by Callum Kealy (2), Lewis White and Joe Rye earned Adam Hinshelwood's team the three points, which continued their unbeaten start and took them to fourth place. Mike Gunn was there to take the pictures and you can see his images on this page and the ones linked.
1.
Action and celebrations from Worthing FC's 4-2 National League South win at Welling | Pictures: Mike Gunn
2.
3.
4.
