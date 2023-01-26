Worthing Women beat Millwall to claim top spot… Lancing fell Sevenoaks

Worthing FC Women turned on the style to move back to the top of the London and South-East Regional League premier division table. Lancing FC were also winners last weekend but there was a defeat for Yapton in the West Sussex League.

They won 4-1 at Woodside Road against one of their closest rivals, Millwall Lionesses.

It means they are top on goal difference, level on points with Fulham but with three games in hand over them.

Following on from the disappointment of narrowly missing out on a place in the Sussex Women’s Challenge Cup Final in a semi-final loss to higher-league Crawley Wasps last week, it was the same squad of 16 that returned to league action at home to fellow promotion hopefuls Millwall.

Rachel Palmer scores her first goal for Worthing FC Women | Picture: One Rebels View

The visitors made the brighter start, albeit without being able to breach the hosts’ defensive barrier.

Worthing piled on the pressure abd their first goal came from Rachel Palmer, her first for the club.

Gemma Worsfold scored a second for Worthing in the first half, while Sophie Humphrey – making her 100th appearance for the team – netted the third.

The gloss was appled by a fourth Worthing goal from Chloe Winchester.

Worthing FC Women's Carol Joy presents the 100 apearance award to Sophie Humphrey | Picture: One Rebels View

A late goal from Millwall Lionesses was no moe than a consolation, with the final result 4-1, and Worthing could be happy with their afternoon’s work.

There was a presentation to Humphrey by Carol Joy, of the Worthing FC Supporters’ Association, marking her century of appearances.

She is only the third player for the women’s team to achieve this feat.

- GARETH NICHOLAS

Lancing 3 Sevenoaks 1

Isthmian South East

After the disappointment of a first league defeat under new boss Dean Cox, some changes were made for the visit of Sevenoaks – and the Lancers responded to record a vital victory.

In to the starting line-up came Charles Towning, Marcel Powell, Ashley Mutongerwa and Tyrone Madhani and there was a return to Lancing colours of Tyrese Muthunzi, who had represented the Lancers in season 2020-21.

In the third minute, Sevenoaks striker David Kawa had an opportunity to put his side in front bu dragged his shot wide.

But two minutes later, some clever play on the right wing from Fumnaya Shomotun resulted in a cross which was only half cleared, falling to Solomon Baugh who gave Sevenoaks a 1-0 lead.

The visitors were a constant threat, mainly thanks to the skills of Shomotun, and the Lancing defence had to be alert to keep Sevenoaks from increasing their lead.

Lancing did pose problems of their own with the pace and direct attacking play of Marcel Powell.

On 40 minutes Dean Cox made a change to the defensive formation, taking Kyle O’Brien off, dropping Mo Juwara into a defensive role on Lancing’s left, with Ollie Starkey coming on.

Whatever was said by Cox at half time produced an immediate response.

Powell earned a free kick wide on the right and when Madhani stepped up to take it, he delivered it towards the far post and it beat everyone and curled in at the foot of the post.

This was just the fillip that Lancing needed and Lancing’s improvement brought a second goal on 57 minutes.

Starkey switched the ball wide to MoM Powell on the right and he cut inside, bearing down on the penalty area. He looked up and curled a superb left-foot shot beyond the keeper into the far corner.

Kane Louis and Darius Goldsmith came on and on 72 minutes Louis set Modou Jammeh in on goal.

He broke into the box and wasted no time in firing the ball home to put his side two goals clear.

Sevenoaks continued to press forward and home keeper Alieu Secka needed to be at his best to keep the ball out during a hectic final quarter of an hour.

Shomotun again got himself into good shooting position but could not keep the ball down.

Six added minutes were a good test of nerves but Lancing held firm to secure a valuable three points and lift them up to 12th in the table.

Cox and Co go to Burgess Hill on Saturday.

- DAVE WILMOTT

Yapton 2 Southwater Royals 4

West Sussex Lge Div 1

A spirited display by Yapton was not enough to hold off talented Southwater.

Liam Warner's cracker from the corner of the box gave Yapton an eighth-minute lead. Southwater equalised then Jake Dean made a superb save for Yapton, but he could not prevent the visitors scoring just before and after the break.