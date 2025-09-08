Worthing Women find their cup half Ful

In a classic game of two halves, Worthing Women found themselves 3-0 down after little more than 20 minutes but rallied in the second half before eventually succumbing 4-1 at home to Fulham in the League Cup.

There were starting berths for Sophia Wickenden, Jess Faires and Laila Malcolm, who was back after serving a one-match ban at York Road. New signing Taylor Chamberlain began on the bench.

Newly-promoted Fulham didn’t mess about in the opening stages, going in front after eight minutes as an unmarked Ellie Olds heading home Lily Steven’s pinpoint corner.

Olds then turned provider, when she saw her deep cross from tight to the left-hand touchline nodded down at the back stick by Naomi Bradley, for Kayleigh Stead to convert from close range.

Worthing Women take on Fulham in the League Cup | Picture: Onerebelsview

That left the Rebels with an early mountain to climb but Lauren Amerena broke on the right and forced Cottagers keeper Mathilde Barbier into parrying her low effort. Skye Bacon fired it back into the pressure cooker only for the danger to be cleared.

Unfortunately, that proved to be a false dawn for the hosts, with Olds making it one goal, two assists by picking out Stella Gandee-Morgan for an easy finish.

The Reds rallied via a miskick on the edge of the box but Izzy Milne couldn’t quite round off a flowing move, which incorporated good link-up play between Stevens and Gandee-Morgan.

Amerena burst clear and found Bacon making hay through the inside-left-channel; the ball finally falling at the feet of Wickenden who could only watch as Barbier held her low, 20-yard drive.

Home number one Ella Hunkin was called into action as Tilly Jones misjudged a long pass to allow room for Bradley to get in and test the netminder.

She repeated the trick moments later, courtesy of a smart smother to deny Olivia Dale, after a neat turn from Gandee-Morgan.

Just before the break, Bradley beat Jones and passed to Gandee-Morgan, who laid off to Stead – but Hunkin was there again, pulling off a brilliant save at the expense of a corner.

While the subsequent set-piece came to nothing, there was still enough remaining on the referee’s watch for a Fulham counter-attack and Gandee-Morgan to reverse roles with Bradley; who stung the palms of Hunkin.

Both teams made changes during the interval, Keira Morris coming on to take the place of Faires, alongside goalscorer Gandee-Morgan making way for Sasha Adamson.

Olds was next examine the reflexes of Hunkin, in the opening exchanges of the second period. Ella stuck out a leg to divert the danger, following a fine swivel in the area by Olds.

An entertaining encounter continued thanks to Barbier racing out of goal at one end to launch downfield, preventing Jasmine Smith from doing further damage and leading to an opening for half-time sub Adamson to come within a whisker of putting the result beyond doubt.

Undeterred, the Reds maintained an improved second-half showing by Mia South going long to Amber Hazelwood, the centre-forward combining well with Amerena and the fleet-footed winger seeing a low, fizzing attempt end up flashing agonisingly the wrong side of the post.

‘Loz’s’ moment did arrive via a venomous free-kick that cannoned back off the inside of one upright before nestling fractionally inside the other one.

Visiting skipper Megalie Mendes caused problems when she drove a delivery into the mixer but Hunkin’s alertness saved the day.

But Olds completed her brace and rounded off the scoring in the last minute. Ignoring offside calls, the Fulham forward found the finish for a fourth; reacting quickest to sub Katie Dungate’s long-ranger smacking the crossbar and leaving Hunkin stranded.