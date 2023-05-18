Edit Account-Sign Out
Worthing Women one point behind leaders as London & SE title bid hots up

Worthing FC Women kept up the London and SE Regional premier division title chase with a 6-0 win at home to Sutton.

By Gareth Nicholas
Published 18th May 2023, 11:00 BST

It means they were still four points behind Ebbsfleet but with two games in hand – and they made that one point behind with one game in hand with Wednesday night’s 3-1 home win over Saltdean.

At the weekend, Worthing made it an aggregate score of 19-1 over the course of four games versus Sutton with their latest victory.

Hayley Bridge, Katie Young, captain Gemma Worsfold, Becs Bell and Katie Cooper all started, with Niamh Andersson, Maddie Hotson, Sophie Humphrey, Emily Linscer and Charlie Carter on the bench.

Gemma Worsfold scores in the 6-0 win over Sutton | Picture: One Rebels ViewGemma Worsfold scores in the 6-0 win over Sutton | Picture: One Rebels View
Worthing opened the scoring when Rachel Palmer’s long ball over the top wasnot dealt with by goalkeeper Zoe McNulty, Worsfold instantly pouncing on the custodian’s mistake to break free and smash home into an unguarded net.

The same player was further out when doubling her tally after around half-an-hour from a penalty awarded after Abbie Measures’ foul on Chloe Winchester.

Worthing increased their advantage further a few minutes later. Young was involved in creating the opening, skipping past Laila Malcolm and seeing her powerfully-struck shot initially saved but pushed into the path of Winchester, who slotted home the rebound.

Quayle made it four before Worsfold limped off injured . Bell broke the offside trap for No5 and Quayle’s cross was controlled and dispatched by Georgia Tibble for 6-0.

