Worthing's latest National League South win in pictures - 36 images as Weymouth are beaten

By Steve Bone
Published 21st Jan 2025, 18:03 GMT
A goal by Temi Babalola proved enough for Worthing to notch another National League South success at home to Weymouth.

The 1-0 win left Chris Agutter’s side in seventh place but just five points off the top spot ahead of Tuesday night’s visit to Chippenham, and with at least a game in hand over all but one of the sides above them.

See Kyle Hemsley’s gallery from the Woodside win on this page and those linked and get all the latest from the Rebels camp in the Worthing Herald every Thursday.

