Chris Agutter described Worthing’s build-up to the new National League South season as ‘steady' – but said one or two players need to start working harder.

The Rebels have won friendlies at Chichester City and – last Saturday – Lewes and have three more to come before the league opener on August 10.

They go to Whitehawk on Saturday, Poole Town next Tuesday and Bognor on Sunday week – then open their third term in National League South at Weston-super-Mare.

New boss Agutter has seen plenty to excite him – but also signs that some, notably a couple of his new signings, need to push harder to prove their worth in his team.

Worthing in action at the Dripping Pan | Picture: Worthing FC

"It’s been steady without making you say ‘wow’,” said Agutter of the friendlies.

"Saturday at Lewes was the first time we’d started with what you’d call a first XI, and there were some very, very good moments which whet your appetite for what’s to come.

"The majority of the first-team squad are in place but I want to add a couple more – that’s partly because of overall numbers but also because one or two in the squad aren’t pulling up trees.

"I want to see from everyone more than an expectation they can just pull on the Worthing shirt and play nice football. They’ve got to match that with hard work: anyone who doesn’t will be out the door.”

Another striker is top of Agutter’s shopping list after Greg Luer left unexpectedly after pre-season had begun. The manager said: “We’ve got a few inquiries on the go but we’ve got to make sure we get the right one through the door.”

Planning has also been hit by some of the Rebels young prospects being away on trial. Fin Chadwick is now back but has picked up an injury, while Brad Dolaghan is trying out with West Ham and Zac Jeanes with Swansea.

Meanwhile Agutter said Worthing were seeing the fact they would play their first SIX league games away from home as ‘great opportunity’.

The travel-heavy start is down to stadium work and is detailed in the story on the right.