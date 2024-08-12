Worthing's wonderful Weston win: the match in 35 photos by Kyle Hemsley

Two goals apiece by Jack Spong and Danny Cashman in the second half turned the match on its head and gave Chris Agutter a winning start to his managerial reign.
See pictures by Kyle Hemsley on this page and the ones linked and get the latest from Woodside Road in the Herald, out on Thursday.
1. Weston v Worthing pictures by Kyle Hemsley (30).JPG
Weston-super-Mare v Worthing in National League South Photo: Kyle Hemsley
2. kyle hemsley
Weston-super-Mare v Worthing in National League South Photo: kyle hemsley : Kyle Hemsley
3. kyle hemsley
Weston-super-Mare v Worthing in National League South Photo: kyle hemsley : Kyle Hemsley
4. kyle hemsley
Weston-super-Mare v Worthing in National League South Photo: kyle hemsley : Kyle Hemsley
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.