Worthing's wonderful Weston win: the match in 35 photos by Kyle Hemsley

By Steve Bone
Published 12th Aug 2024, 13:52 GMT
It was an action-packed start to the new National League South season for Worthing as they recovered from being 3-0 down at the break at Weston to win 4-3.

Two goals apiece by Jack Spong and Danny Cashman in the second half turned the match on its head and gave Chris Agutter a winning start to his managerial reign.

See pictures by Kyle Hemsley on this page and the ones linked and get the latest from Woodside Road in the Herald, out on Thursday.

