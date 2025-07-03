'Wow' - Crawley Town fans react to new away kit with 'incredible detail'

Jay Williams models Crawley Town's new away kit | Picture: CTFC

Crawley Town has unveiled its 2025/26 away kit – and it’s gone down very well with fans

Manufactured by Italian sportswear brand Erreà, the shirt is crisp white with sharp red side panels and sleeve trim with new sponsor Reef written in a bold, flowing script.

However, a standout feature of this kit is the vertical text embedded into the fabric. The club said: “These lines are not just decorative, they feature the town’s 14 neighbourhoods, symbolising unity, heritage, and the club’s deep standing in the local area.”

And this is what has got fans excited – and they took to social media to give it praise.

Nick Poole posted on the Crawley Town FC Supporters Group on Facebook: “love it, like how they have added the areas of crawley within the shirt nice little touch.”

Peter Spraget said: “Great shirt… nice touch with the neighbourhoods”

Rob Austin-Smith said: “Feel people are underestimating the neighbourhoods being the stripes! Incredible detail!”

Crawley Transfers Rumors gave it a 9/10 rating on X and said: “Its only a 10 if Liam Kelly and Orsi are there”

Ellis Barton said: “Can’t wait for the home kit if the away kit is this good!!”

Baz Probert said: “Decent . Credit to whoever thought of the residential areas detail, lovely touch.”

White is a popular colour with Reds fans and @CTSASimplyRedz pointed out how successful the colour is as well. They posted on X: “We love winning promotion in white @crawleytown – 9th April 2011, 5th May 2012, 19th May 2024, 25th April 2026??”