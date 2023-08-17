WAGMI United have had a strained relationship with Crawley Town fans and the supporters have been frustrated by the lack of communication with them over the summer as Scott Lindsey rebuilt his squad.

And recently they parted ways with a moderator of our Discord server - Discord is an instant messaging and VoIP social platform where fans can go to discuss the last goings on at Crawley Town – and this had led to speculation WAGMI is abandoning Web3 (an idea for a new iteration of the World Wide Web which incorporates concepts such as decentralization, blockchain technologies, and token-based economics ie NFTs).

Following last season’s battle with relegation, a host of popular and senior players leaving and a lack of communication with the supporters, fans have continued to show their feelings towards the owners with chants and ‘WAGMI OUT’ banners at games.

But the owners, led by co-chairmen Preston Johnson and Eben Smith, say they are not going anywhere and are focussed on the club and it’s supporters.

The full statement read: “In recent days, we parted ways with a moderator of our Discord server – we’d first like to thank our moderators for all of the efforts over the past year and their dedication to our community. Some have wrongly interpreted moving towards an unmoderated Discord as a signal WAGMI United is abandoning Web3 and ‘rugging’ our community. Nothing could be further from the truth.

"Our first priority is Crawley Town FC and our focus right now is fully on the start of the new season and supporting Scott, his staff and the players. However, contrary to online speculation, WAGMI United remains committed to bringing innovative ideas and passionate communities to the world of sports – and that includes continuing to deliver value and utility to our existing NFT holders going forward.

"It’s no secret that bridging the gap between Web3 and the traditional football world has been more challenging than expected. While we are proud of so much of what we’ve done over the past year – organising a fan vote to determine the club’s priorities in the transfer window and delivering incredible IRL adidas merch including a special edition chromie squiggle to our holders around the world were highlights – there were also plenty of hiccups, false starts and lessons learned along the way. We’re grateful to everyone in our global community for sticking with us through it all, and we look forward to building on our successes, learning from our mistakes, and finding new ways to deliver for all of you in the days ahead.