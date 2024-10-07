WSFL Division 1 South: Wittering FC 3 Stedham United 3
Then controversy in the 5th minute when a rash challenge by Da Silva on Dreckmann appeared to be inside the box.
After deliberation the assistant ref overturned the original penalty decision. In a frantic affair the deadlock was broken on 26 mins when the impressive Timson saw his tame left foot shot from the D crept under Wells in goal. 1-0
A Timson corner was met by Korkins at the far post, who header over. Callnon was lucky not to see red as he was clearly the last man!
Stedham drew level on 36 mins when Mason's left wing cross was met by Burnett who headed into the bottom right corner 1-1 Just before the break, Corell rattled the crossbar from 20 yards and Korkins overturned the original penalty decision.
Just before the break, Corell rattled the crossbar from 20 yards and Korkins shot narrowly wide following a corner. On the hour mark United took the lead through Burnett following a long clearance from a Wittering corner. The centre forward drilling a right foot shot over the stranded Garcia 1-2 Wittering responded immediately and drew level 2 mins later when Ballam played a short corner to Timson who cut inside a fired a low shot from the edge of the box 2-2
Wittering looked to seal the points, Alhussan seemed to have been tripped in the box and Timson almost got his hat trick but saw his volley loop over the defence and agonisingly wide. Hubbard then got caught in possession and Dreckmann pounced, looked up and scored from the half way line with his left foot 2-3
Another long ball by United found Burnett once more but he shot wide, which gave Wittering one last chance to salvage a point. Well in to stoppage time Timson's free kick found Hubbard at the far post who headed home from close range 3-3
