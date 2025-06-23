WUKA Partners with Lewes FC to #TackleAnything

No girl should have to choose between her period and playing the sport she loves. It’s time to change the game. Periods should not be a penalty - on or off the pitch. This is what WUKA, the female-founded brand, embraces with their #TackleAnything Campaign.

As an award-winning startup WUKA (wuka.co.uk), which stands forWake Up Kick Ass, is committed to dismantling period stigmas and inequalities in women’s health. They believe periods shouldn’t be a barrier to sport and that young girls should not have to consider giving up on the sport they love playing. Yet, the statistics surrounding the participation of young girls in sport are alarming. It is an urgent call for all football clubs to have adequate period kits and support for their girl teams in place to ensure no girl’s potential is held back.

WUKA is excited to be supporting the girls teams - 1 across 17 clubs (including Lewes FC - East Sussex) and 1,240 players to support the future generation of female footballers by providing each girl with their leak-proof teen stretch period underwear. We’re joining forces to make sure that each girl feels confident when playing on the pitch without limits, proving that she can Tackle Anything she sets her mind to.WUKA are taking a stand for menstrual equity in sport, with all clubs hoping to foster greater inclusivity of girls in grassroot football and netball going forward by normalising period care and confidence in sport.

Why We Must Remove Barriers To Sport:

3 in 4 girls avoid sports and physical activities during their periods.

This figure rises to 78% among girls who have dropped out of sports.

43% of girls drop out of sports after primary school

Ruby Raut (CEO & Co-Founder of WUKA) says “When I used to play sports quite a lot of the time the menstrual product used to fall off and cause huge embarrassment, and it stopped girls from going to school and playing sports at all - and that still happens in at a different level in the UK, when the menstrual product gets seen - like the tampon string is hanging or someone notices a bulky pad. There is still a huge stigma that menstrual products should be hidden and not seen - and we want to change this, we want people to feel comfortable playing sports - whether at school or for their country”.

Dean Wigzell (Head of Community Engagement at Kings Langley FC) says “The club is proud to be working with WUKA. Partnerships like this further reinforce our belief that our club is fast becoming the club to be at for young female footballers.”

David Kwiatek (Secretary of Pride Park FC) says “We are looking for opportunities to enhance club membership benefits beyond ‘just’ training and playing, whilst trying to make ours a female friendly environment and removing barriers to participation - and this partnership with WUKA definitely fits the bill”

Adem (Club Director at Haringey Girls Academy): “We’re incredibly grateful for this partnership at Haringey Girls, which is about more than just football — it’s about breaking down barriers that too often prevent girls from participating in sport. The donation of period pants is a simple but powerful step in ensuring our players feel confident, supported, and able to focus on the game, not their worries. For many of our girls, this is the first time they’ve had access to this kind of product, and it sends a clear message: your health and wellbeing matter. We want every player to know that their period should never be a reason to sit out or feel excluded. This support helps us create a more inclusive, empowering environment — on and off the pitch.”

Linda Fox (Chairman at Actonians LFC): “At Actonians Girls, we believe nothing should hold our players back - on or off the pitch. That’s why we’re proud to be partnering with WUKA. Thanks to their generous donation of a pair of award-winning period pants to every girl at the club, we’re able to support our players with both access to essential products and open, empowering conversations around menstrual health. Together, we’re creating a stigma-free environment where girls feel comfortable and confident to play their best - every week of the month.”

About WUKA

A B-Corp Certified business, WUKA stands for Wake Up Kick Ass; the taboo-breaking brand strives to improve access to quality, reusable period products, whilst smashing the stigma surrounding periods. Founded in 2017 by Ruby Raut, WUKA was the first brand to produce period pants for heavy flow that completely replaced the need for pads and tampons. Since then, WUKA has revolutionised the world of periods by creating the world’s first multi-size period pants with Stretch™ Technology - with one pair stretching up to 4 sizes. Adults and teens can now choose from WUKA’s award-winning selection of underwear, swimwear, sportswear and accessories to suit different flows, sizes and body shapes. Made from Organic Certified to Vegan, PETA approved and certified Carbon Neutral+, WUKA is an award-winning business that has been awarded Marie Claire’s coveted Sustainability Award for Best Period Brand, the Queen's Award for Enterprise for Sustainable Development, and countless others.

WUKA successfully led the campaign to abolish the unjust VAT on period underwear in 2024 – a landmark victory for period equity in the UK. But the fight is far from over, periods remain a penalty in sports. WUKA’s latest #PeriodsAreNotAPenalty petition, is calling on the government to remove VAT on period sportswear and eliminate the financial, emotional and social barriers this tax imposes on women and girls in sport.

WUKA is widely available in the UK including Boots, Tesco, Morrisons, Superdrug, and independent retailers. To find out more about WUKA and purchase directly, visit www.wuka.co.uk