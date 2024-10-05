Wycombe Wanderers v Crawley Town team news: Elliot names his first starting XI as Reds boss with one change from Mansfield Town defeat

Mark Dunford
By Mark Dunford

Editor and Head of Sport

Published 5th Oct 2024, 14:01 GMT
Rob Elliot has picked his first starting XI as Crawley Town boss.

It’s the start of a new era for the Reds with Elliot taking charge following Scott Lindsey’s departure.

He will be looking to get Crawley their first win in six in League One.

And he has made only one change from the side that lost 2-0 to Mansfield Town in midweek.

Jeremy Kelly is back the starting line-up for Crawley Town at Wycombe Wanderers | Picture: Natalie Mayhew/Butterfly Football

Ade Adeyemo is replaced by Jeremy Kelly but the rest of the line-up remains the same. In his first press conference, Elliot hinted there would be slight tweaks to the style of play so we could see a change in formation.

Tola Showmunwi is amongst the substitutes named.

You can see the Wycombe team in the embedded tweet

Crawley Town: Wollcaott, Flint, Mukena, Mullarkey, Williams, Ibrahim, Darcy, Kelly, Quitirna, Forster, Swan. Subs: Barker, Showunmi, Anderson, Hepburn-Murphy, Holohan, Roles, Camara.

Related topics:Mansfield TownWycombe WanderersLeague One
