Wycombe Wanderers v Crawley Town team news: Elliot names his first starting XI as Reds boss with one change from Mansfield Town defeat
It’s the start of a new era for the Reds with Elliot taking charge following Scott Lindsey’s departure.
He will be looking to get Crawley their first win in six in League One.
And he has made only one change from the side that lost 2-0 to Mansfield Town in midweek.
Ade Adeyemo is replaced by Jeremy Kelly but the rest of the line-up remains the same. In his first press conference, Elliot hinted there would be slight tweaks to the style of play so we could see a change in formation.
Tola Showmunwi is amongst the substitutes named.
Crawley Town: Wollcaott, Flint, Mukena, Mullarkey, Williams, Ibrahim, Darcy, Kelly, Quitirna, Forster, Swan. Subs: Barker, Showunmi, Anderson, Hepburn-Murphy, Holohan, Roles, Camara.