Yapton leave it late
Yapron had a fair share of the pay - more so at times - but missed chances, saw the home goalkeeper play a blinder, and salvage a point in the final minute
Raiders scored twice in the first 20 minutes and not until the second half did Ryan Burch head home James Ayling's cross. Finally, Ayling's run and slide-rule pass enabled Daniels Vilde to knock in the late equaliser.
Yapton 3rd won 5-0 at home to Fittleworth Reserves in Division 3C and Aaron Tague started the ball rolling with a penalty after he had been brought down.
Tague had another penalty saved, Josh Dean added the second before the interval and Dean, Brandon Terry and Adrian Potocki rounded off a good performance