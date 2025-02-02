Yapton still harbouring title ambitions
Yapton are still harbouring title ambitions, but they made hard work of this victory. They should have won by a far greater margin.
Petworth hardly got into the Yapton box at all. Yapton wasted so many chances and when they were on target, the home goalkeeper made a terrific save from Josh Dean's tremendous volley.
He could do nothing, though, when Dean turned in Dan Gill's cross to open the scoring on 44 minutes.
Five minutes after the break Gill was provider again, this time with a corner that produced a scramble. The ball broke clear for Frankie Walsh to ram home.