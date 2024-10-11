YM (23s) shock the League leaders

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Horley Town U23 1-2 Horsham YMCA U23

On a wet and windy Thursday night YM won a fantastic game away at the New Defence in Surrey.

After lasts week’s draw with Loxwood, YM won a tight match against the undefeated league leaders in the SCFL U23 North. The Clarets started well and the away team’s keeper, Barker was in good form.

After some heavy pressure from YM, they won a corner, Brown found Manso who smashed it home on 36 minutes. One nil to the visitors, the Clarets were shocked but bounced back well. They created some opportunities but the defence held out until halftime.

Togetherness

The second half continued with both teams giving a go and on the 64th minute YM made a triple change. On came, Beg, Rhioui and Holmes for Maunder, Marks and Shivnarain. Just seven minutes later the Clarets had equalised.

At 1-1 the game could have gone either way, both teams were struggling with the conditions but opportunities were still being made.

With the clock ticking down it was the visitors who took the lead with Rhioui scoring from a Holmes assist. The referee blew for full time and YM had won 2-1. A fantastic victory which keeps them in second place with Horley just two points clear. Next up for YM is Arundel at home.