YM lose their unbeaten streak

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Horsham YMCA 0-2 Pagham FC

Last season YM beat the Lions 3-0 but lost away 3-1. The Gaffer, Dean Carden knew his side was in for a tough game, but he is happy with the balance of youth and experience in the squad.

It started at a ferocious pace, the battle was in midfield from the off. Danny Evans, Tariq Vincent and Ash Dugdale were up for the fight, and so were the Lions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The first effort on goal came after three minutes. Pagham had a half chance but YM’s goalkeeper, Louis Sullivan wasn’t troubled. John Phillips was the man pulling the strings for the Lions.

YM v Pagham.

YM were also creating chances. Jamie Taylor was making himself a nuisance up front. YM were trying to get the ball on the ground and create overloads down the wings but Pagham was doubling up and stopping the fullbacks getting to the byline. Tom Hearn was having a great game, his non stop energy saw him back and forth down the right throughout the match.

On the 28th minute there was some good work from the Lions. Carl Brown crossed to Lukas Michens , he went down in the box, and the ball fell to Howard Neighbour who finished with his head to put Pagham in front.

YM kept their spirits up and pushed for an equaliser. A few chances were created but nothing to concern Connor Kelly, in Pagham’s goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After the half time morale boosting tactical input , YM came out early and were eagerly awaiting Pagham. Pagham kicked off with three players sprinting down the right. After a ricochet the ball fell to Oscar Johnson who buried the ball into the net from the edge of the box. Two nil down but YM fancied another comeback with 44 minutes to go.

The whole match felt like a local derby. The tackles were coming in thick and fast and the referee issued a few yellow cards. Ash Dugdale was fortunate not to see red with a two footed challenge. The management team took that as a sign and made three substitutions to freshen things up.

On this day in 1899, Alfred Hitchcock was born, even the master of suspense would struggle to produce such a tense thriller.

As the game kicked on so did the aggressive tackles. Players from both teams were flying in to challenges and the referee did well to control it. The benches were getting involved and the crowd were sensing trouble. Every ball was contested with the passion of a cup final.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Josh Neathey was trying to start attacks and sprinting forward to get on the end of them but unfortunately it didn’t fall for him. His frustration was visible and so was his determination. Jamie Taylor was again chasing every ball up front, he never gives up and received another MoM award.

Unfortunately, YM couldn’t get back into the game and it ended two nil to the visitors. The match was an entertaining affair, however for YM they lost their unbeaten start to the campaign.

There are a few things guaranteed when watching a match at the Herbert Direct Stadium, passion, energy, determination and a quality cheese burger.

Next up is a local derby on Saturday at 3pm in the FA Cup against close neighbours, Broadbridge Heath. This will be a cracker.