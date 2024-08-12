YM remain unbeaten after six-goal thriller

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

SCFL Premier DivisionNewhaven FC 3, Horsham YMCA 3

YM remain unbeaten after this six goal thriller at Fort Road, only seven days after smashing five past Newhaven in the FA Cup.

Newhaven started strongly, seeking revenge and could have been ahead inside a minute. They continued to pressurise YM down the wings with Edwards and Reed testing the defence. The away team, led by defender and captain Hayden Neathey were brave and resilient.

It was the visitors who made the first waves down at the port on the 27th minute. YM had a good move down the left and a low cross found Luke Roberts who made no mistake from the edge of the six-yard box and put the away team ahead.

MoM Award went to Luke Roberts.

The Dockers were shocked after a strong start but now the game had evened out. The game was tense and the counter attacks by YM were worrying the local fans.

With half time approaching, YM scored their second goal which came from absolutely nowhere. A long hopeful ball forward was fumbled by the Dockers keeper Gibson. Luke Roberts, the fox in the box had the simple task of tapping the ball into an unguarded net for his second of the game.

Two-down at the interval in a match in which the home side had been the stronger team, YM were delighted with their advantage and a smash and grab at the Fort was looking on.

The Dockers came out for the second half with purpose and no doubt had been read the riot act by their Gaffer. After eight minutes into the second-half, Jake Robinson burst down the left and crossed for Edwards to stroke home from near the penalty spot. YM’s lead had been halved and the Dockers could smell blood.

The home team kept driving forward and YM held out until the 57 minutes before Newhaven were level. Jack Shonk’s shot was charged down, but the ball deflected into the path of Jake Robinson. The veteran striker made no mistake and poked Newhaven level past the young goalkeeper, Louie Sullivan.

The momentum of the game had swung once again firmly in the home side’s favour. However, YM suddenly created a couple of half-chances, one of which forced Gibson into a decent save.

With 15 minutes remaining, though, YM’s afternoon had gone full circle. The Dockers had completed their comeback, they got their third goal via a searching ball from Tom Vickers. Jack Shonk was tripped inside the area to give Newhaven a penalty. Ex-Billericay striker Jake Robinson made no mistake from 12-yards, smashing the ball high into the corner, giving the YM ‘keeper no chance.

At 3-2 up, it was the Dockers who started to look a little nervy. YM were pushing for an equaliser and Newhaven began to sit deep, allowing YM to enjoy some consistent territory in the match.

As the clock ticked past ninety minutes, YM were still threatening and it was a set-piece that was to maintain YM's unbeaten start to the season. Ashley Dugdale’s long throw, straight out of the Rory Delap school of excellence was inadvertently flicked on by a Newhaven head, allowing Jamie Taylor the opportunity of calmly heading it into the net at the far post for the equaliser.

A great end to an entertaining encounter. Assistant manager, Gareth Neathey was interviewed by club media manager, Beth Chapman after the game.

He said: “The lads fought well, a fair result on reflection of the whole game. Newhaven is always a tough place to come, so we’re very pleased. Luke Roberts is the Man of the Match, after an impressive performance."

Next up for Horsham YMCA is a home game against Pagham in the league on August 13 at 7.30pm.