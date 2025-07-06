YM? Why not!
New season and a new image for the SCFL Premier Division team, Horsham YM. They’ve made plenty of signings this summer including, Cade Casselman, Tommy McKenna, Wezley Brown, Frimpong, Rolls, and the new club captain, Lewis Taylor from Horley Town.
With a new team badge, the positive boss, Liam Giles has said, “We are looking to make the playoffs this season, I’m happy with how the squad is shaping up.”
YM took on Tooting and Mitcham in a preseason friendly on Saturday and came out 5-3 victors on a hot July afternoon. Next up they are playing a Bromley XI on Tuesday night at 7.30 pm at the Herbert Direct Stadium.
All preseason home games are free entry.