YM? Why not!

Football is back with a new look.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New season and a new image for the SCFL Premier Division team, Horsham YM. They’ve made plenty of signings this summer including, Cade Casselman, Tommy McKenna, Wezley Brown, Frimpong, Rolls, and the new club captain, Lewis Taylor from Horley Town.

With a new team badge, the positive boss, Liam Giles has said, “We are looking to make the playoffs this season, I’m happy with how the squad is shaping up.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

YM took on Tooting and Mitcham in a preseason friendly on Saturday and came out 5-3 victors on a hot July afternoon. Next up they are playing a Bromley XI on Tuesday night at 7.30 pm at the Herbert Direct Stadium.

All preseason home games are free entry.