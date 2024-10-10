YM’s autumn reinforcements - a trio of signings for Horsham YMCA FC
. YM are currently hovering around the middle of the SCFL Premier Division so have decided to reinforce their squad.
Three new players have signed today on what is International Beer and Pizza Day, a perfect celebratory combination.
Local football fans will remember the returning experienced and cultured midfielder, Alfie Jones. Jones has played at local rivals Broadbridge Heath FC and last season he picked up the Manager’s Player of the Year Award at Loxwood FC.
Successful and experienced striker, Elliott Romain also joins YM. Romain has recently played for Three Bridges FC and has won the National League South in 2023 with Ebbsfleet United. He is fast and powerful and will add a fantastic dimension to the team.
The third signing is another player returning for a second spell with YM. Alex Barbary has scored goals at every club he has been to and has previously played for Broadbridge Heath FC, Three Bridges FC and Horley Town FC.
All three are brimming with talent and experience and are enthusiastic to be at the Herbert Direct Stadium.
YM are hoping they can climb the league, starting with Bexhill United on Saturday.
