Young Crawley Town pair complete loan moves to Bognor Regis Town and Lewes

Crawley Town have confirmed that young guns Florian Kastrati and Jayden Davis have signed loan deals with Isthmian Premier clubs Bognor Regis Town and Lewes respectively.

By Matt Pole
Published 15th Mar 2023, 10:00 GMT

Kastrati enjoyed a dream debut for Bognor at home to Margate last [Tuesday] night.

The 20-year-old’s fifth minute goal proved to be the winner as the Rocks secured a 1-0 Isthmian Premier victory over Gate.

Bognor sit 14th in the division having taken 43 points from 34 games.

Crawley Town's Florian Kastrati fires home for loan club Bognor Regis Town in Tuesday night's 1-0 home win over Margate in the Isthmian Premier. Picture by Tommy McMillan
Meanwhile, Davis was named in Lewes’ starting line-up for last night’s home league clash with Brightlingsea Regent.

The 21-year-old played 84 minutes as the play-off chasing Rooks ran out 2-0 winners.

Lewes are ninth in the table, four points off fifth-placed Enfield Town and the Isthmian Premier play-offs.

Jayden Davis played 84 minutes of Lewes' 2-0 home win over Brightlingsea Regent. Picture courtesy of Crawley Town FC
