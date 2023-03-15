Kastrati enjoyed a dream debut for Bognor at home to Margate last [Tuesday] night.
The 20-year-old’s fifth minute goal proved to be the winner as the Rocks secured a 1-0 Isthmian Premier victory over Gate.
Bognor sit 14th in the division having taken 43 points from 34 games.
Meanwhile, Davis was named in Lewes’ starting line-up for last night’s home league clash with Brightlingsea Regent.
The 21-year-old played 84 minutes as the play-off chasing Rooks ran out 2-0 winners.
Lewes are ninth in the table, four points off fifth-placed Enfield Town and the Isthmian Premier play-offs.