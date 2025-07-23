Chris Agutter says the emergence of a number of young stars from Worthing FC’s academy is boosting the competition for places in his squad.

Goalkeeper Archie Smith, versatile Danny Jordan and midfielders Fin Smith and Will O’Brien have all been impressing Agutter in training and pre-season matches.

And he says he’s delighted to see players coming through the pathway who will stop the club having to keep delving further into the transfer market to add to their ranks.

He spoke as the Rebels’ pre-season schedule continued at hectic pace with another two friendlies giving minutes on the pitch to the full squad.

Worthing beat Chatham in their latest home friendly | Picture: WFC

On Saturday Jack Spong and Bailey Smith were on target as Isthmian Premier side Chatham Town were beaten 2-0.

Then on Tuesday night the Rebels visited Southern Premier outfit Havant & Waterlooville and lost 2-1 after Odei Martin Sorondo had put them ahead.

Matches continue on Saturday at Lewes and Wednesday at Hastings.

Agutter said: “It’s going well, although the first 45 to 60 minutes of the Chatham game was a boring watch – a bit of a non-event.

“We lacked the energy, intensity and enthusiasm of the previous two games but then we made seven or eight changes and perked up.

“It’s not a concern. I’d rather have difficult conversations about performances in pre-season than weeks into the season. It’s things we can sort out.

“We’ve played four full-time teams in a row and are doing a lot of good things. Having twice as many training sessions a week as last year is making a big difference.”

Agutter said he did not know what his starting XI would be for the first league game – at home to Bath City on August 9 – but that was a good sign.

“We have competition for places hotting up,” he said.

“There have been some really positive impacts from people like Archie Short, Danny Jordan, Fin Smith and Will O’Brien, and that shows our pathway is strong – which we also saw last week when Arthur Gregory, who’d come through with us, signed for Wycombe. That can inspire our current young players.”