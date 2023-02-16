Young midfielder leaves Crawley Town by mutual consent without making a competitive appearance for the club
Crawley Town have announced that teenage midfielder Szymon Kowalczyk has left the club by mutual consent.
By Matt Pole
3 minutes ago
The 19-year-old joined the club in 2020 alongside Rafiq Khaleel but failed to make a first-team appearance for the Reds.
During his time at the Broadfield Stadium, Kowalczyk featured in several pre-season friendlies and had a brief loan spell with Isthmian South East outfit East Grinstead Town.
The club have wished Kowalczyk all the best in his future endeavours.