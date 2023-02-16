Edit Account-Sign Out
Young midfielder leaves Crawley Town by mutual consent without making a competitive appearance for the club

Crawley Town have announced that teenage midfielder Szymon Kowalczyk has left the club by mutual consent.

By Matt Pole
3 minutes ago

The 19-year-old joined the club in 2020 alongside Rafiq Khaleel but failed to make a first-team appearance for the Reds.

During his time at the Broadfield Stadium, Kowalczyk featured in several pre-season friendlies and had a brief loan spell with Isthmian South East outfit East Grinstead Town.

The club have wished Kowalczyk all the best in his future endeavours.

Crawley Town have announced that teenage midfielder Szymon Kowalczyk has left the club by mutual consent. Picture by Pete Norton/Getty Images