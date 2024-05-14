Young Worthing footballers head to France for their first overseas competition
and live on Freeview channel 276
The club's Under 11 Blue team accepted the challenge to play football against a junior team from Richebourg, following a visit by Rotarians last year.
Coach Paul Woodley said: "This was an exciting trip for the team and its 37 supporters – parents, family and friends, who went along for their first overseas competition.
"The match was organised by the football club and its link with Angmering South Downs Rotary, which visited Richebourg last year to commemorate the anniversary of a World War One battle in the village. The idea of a match was suggested originally by the mayor of Richebourg during the visit to the village."
The team, supporters and Rotarians met beforehand at the Battle of the Boar's Head memorial in Beach House Gardens, Worthing, for the handover of a trophy to be awarded to the winning team.
Paul added: "The team went properly prepared, with the cup, a new ball produced by their suppliers Pinnacle Worthing to use at the match and with medals and a pennant to exchange in France.
"The match was a great experience for the players. They also played in a local tournament in Calais on their way home to get the most from their stay."
Richebourg was the site of the Battle of the Boar’s Head, where around 450 Worthing soldiers were killed and 1,000 injured over just four hours.
The site was named the Boar’s Head because of its irregular shape. Worthing citizens donated money to go towards the rebuilding of Richebourg after the war.
Rotary club president Graham Scott said: "The visit was a chance for the team to see the local area and some of the local history which has created the close ties with Worthing for many years.”