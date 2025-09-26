Youth club in Burgess Hill calls for volunteer coaches for football sessions

Burgess Hill Youth is trying to find volunteer coaches for its football sessions.

Burgess Hill Youth chairman Jackie Cooper told the Middy on Thursday, September 25, that coaches from Brighton & Hove Albion Foundation abruptly stopped attending the sessions after supporting them for 14 years.

Brighton & Hove Albion Foundation has since told this newspaper that it is trying to rectify the issue.

Jackie explained that the charity had been supporting football sessions at Burgess Hill Youth on Mondays and Wednesdays.

She said on Thursday: “Last Monday (September 15) was our first evening of running youth clubs for the term and I had two young people come in and say ‘where are the football coaches?’”

Jackie said said she emailed Brighton & Hove Albion Foundation the next day and received a reply saying they were short staffed and not able to appoint someone to manage groups in West Sussex. She she she was asked if she could change football nights to Tuesday and Thursday, or to Monday, but said this was not possible.

She said: “Tuesday and Thursday aren’t possible because we have the Army Cadets using the building that day. And on Monday I don’t really want seven and eight year olds in the building at the same time as I’ve got secondary school young people. I don’t think that’s appropriate.”

Jackie said on Thursday that she had not heard back, but a foundation spokesperson responded to the Middy on Friday, September 26.

The spokesperson said: “Brighton & Hove Albion Foundation deliver Premier League Kicks sessions across Sussex, offering free football to young people in high-need areas who may otherwise not have the means to play. This particular session at Burgess Hill Youth had been affected by low numbers and the availability of coaches. We fully appreciate the position, and we are working to try and rectify this by offering alternate dates and looking at other locations in the area. We will continue to work with Jackie and her team to find a solution.”

Jackie said she was most frustrated by the lack of notice. She said: “During the week we’ve probably had 50 young people participating in the Kicks sessions. We’ve run girls sessions, sessions for children at junior school and sessions for older children up to 18.”

She said these sessions have stopped for the moment.

Jackie said: “We are looking for potential volunteer coaches to come along and support our work with young people with interest in football.”

People can contact her by emailing [email protected].

Burgess Hill Youth (formerly Burgess Hill Boys’ Club) welcomes girls and boys to Fairfield Community Centre in Western Road and provides a range of activities for the town’s young people. Visit burgesshillyouth.org.

Jackie said many of their young people come from low income families and are ‘not in a position where they can join the local football club’. She said: “I think having the football sessions at the youth club is important because young people learn to play together and they learn skills.”

She said: “We’ve had other young people who’ve proved quite competent as footballers and have a real interest and we’ve paid for them to go on and do their level one coaching courses so they can expand their skills. And we've had a number of young leaders within the youth club that actually support the coaches, particularly young people at secondary school supporting the coaches who are working with the junior school children and developing their skills and confidence and everything that goes with that – and raising young people's self-esteem.”