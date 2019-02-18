Zinedine Zidane will only agree to take charge at Chelsea if he is given a £200m transfer kitty - Rumour Mill Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane will only agree to take charge at Chelsea if he is given a £200m transfer kitty and the Blues offer playmaker Eden Hazard a new contract. (The Sun) Here is today's Rumour Mill. Zinedine Zidane (Photo -/AFP/Getty Images) Hastings United boss ‘very pleased’ to return to winning ways