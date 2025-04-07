Foundation’s Soccer Schools are back for Easter

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Our Soccer Schools are back with a fantastic week of action-packed sessions, lots of skill development, and many smiley faces.

What better way to kick off our Easter Soccer Schools than with an exciting visit from Reggie the Red, Crawley Town’s mascot. Reggie visited the children as a surprise whilst they were playing football on Monday. Our participants were so excited to see him. The fans favourite practiced his penalty saving skills and showed off his goals celebrations with participants.

Throughout the week the children focused on different topics everyday such as passing, dribbling, and shooting, to develop their footballing ability, whilst also having fun.

Thise attending the Soccer Schools will also have the chance to have a tour of the stadium and see behind the scenes of Crawley Town Football Club.

Participants can earn awards and prizes, celebrating attributes such as perseverance, leadership, and sportsmanship, therefore emphasising personal growth alongside skill development.

Each day, coaches recognise individual efforts by awarding a ‘Player of the Day’ medal to three outstanding players. Plus, on Friday, we hold our weekly awards, handing out three trophies. These awards were given to participants who had worked super hard and put in lots of effort.

The Foundation’s Football and Sports Participation Manager, David Kingston explained how important it is for the children to have access to activities like this during the Easter Break ‘It’s really great to see so many children in Crawley playing football during the half term, Reggie coming along has put smiles on faces and has made the children excited to play football.’ He added ‘The coaches are brilliant with our participants, it’s important that children feel supported during the day. They also add an element of fun which the children love’.

It’s not too late to book onto our Easter Soccer Schools, we still have spaces remaining at the end of next week. For parents/guardians that are looking to get organised for May half term, you can also book to join us then too! For more information and to book please go to https://www.ctcommunityfoundation.com/soccer-schools .