Fraser on fire for Yapton - Mullets in the mix

Arundel FC and Yapton Reserves were among winners on the local football front at the weekend.

Ashington Rovers Res 0

Yapton Res 6

West Sx Lge, Div 3C

AFC Uckfield's players are prone as Arundel celebrate a goal | Picture: Stephen Goodger

A hat-trick from prolific scorer Frazer Beaumont took league leaders Yapton to a comfortable win, but it was not until the second half that they really dominated.

Beaumont struck first in the fifth minute and that proved to be the only score for half an hour as Ashington fought gamely and created chances.

Eddie Manwill hit the bar and when the ball came down, Kieran Mills scored the second. There should have been a third before the break, but Mills blasted a penalty over the bar.

Josh Dean made it three with a fine diving header on the hour and then came two more in quick succession as Beaumont punished a poor back pass and then headed in a Manwill cross.

Marcus Sanders finished it off with seven minutes remaining.

In the SCFL Division 1 at Arundel, the Mullets enjoyed a 2-1 win at home to AFC Uckfield to go fifth in the table.

Zac Bignell scored twice to earn Arundel the points and put them only five points behind leaders Godalming.

.