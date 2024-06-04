Free coaching sessions for all at top lawn tennis clubs

Rye Lawn Tennis & Squash Club is calling members and non members alike to an open day on Saturday, June 29.

As well as free tennis, padel and squash coaching by Hotshotz, the event will see sports demos, a BBQ lunch, croquet and a mixed doubles tennis tournament.

The club also holds an annual summer tennis tournament, this year taking place from August 2-5.

The line-up will include talented players from Harvard and Yale competing prior to the Prentice and Seabright Cups on the hallowed grass courts at Wimbledon.

For more information and to book, visit www.ryetennisandsquashclub.org.uk/events

