Free coaching sessions for all at top lawn tennis clubs

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Rye Lawn Tennis & Squash Club is calling members and non members alike to an open day on Saturday, June 29.

As well as free tennis, padel and squash coaching by Hotshotz, the event will see sports demos, a BBQ lunch, croquet and a mixed doubles tennis tournament.

The club also holds an annual summer tennis tournament, this year taking place from August 2-5.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The line-up will include talented players from Harvard and Yale competing prior to the Prentice and Seabright Cups on the hallowed grass courts at Wimbledon.