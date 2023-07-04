Free open afternoon at Sussex County Croquet Club at Southwick

Sussex County Croquet Club is one of the best kept secrets in Sussex. Tucked away in Kingston Lane, opposite Shoreham College, it has 11 world class lawns on its five acre site.

2023 GC Open Singles Championship trophy winners (from left) Brooks, Fletcher,Nunns, Clark

On Sunday July 16 the club is holding a free Open Afternoon from 1pm to 5pm when members of the public are welcome to come along to try croquet and enjoy tea and cake in the clubhouse. No need to book, just turn up and enjoy the fun!

Summer is here and the lawns at Sussex County Croquet Club at Southwick are bustling with social games, club competitions and a busy calendar of national and international tournaments. The club hosts many of the sport's major tournaments throughout the summer and is looking forward to once again welcoming elite players from around the world to the Women's Golf Croquet World Championship 2023 from 7th to 14th August.

Club Chairman Clive Hayton says, "We've been privileged to host the GC World Championship in 2019 and again in 2022 and are excited to be welcoming the finest women exponents of the game to Southwick in August. We also look forward to welcoming spectators to watch some exciting and highly competitive play. We're delighted that SCCC members Liz Farrow and Gabrielle Higgins have both qualified for the tournament.

2022 WCF GC World Championship flag parade

Founded in Brighton near the Royal Pavilion in 1847 and at its present site since 1901, the club predates Wimbledon Croquet Club (now better known as the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club!).

On a local level, interest in this challenging sport continues to grow and Southwick offers a free "have a go" session to anyone interested in trying croquet, together with three free lessons for prospective members. The club is known for its friendly welcome to both newcomers to the game and more experienced players. It is home to the original Croquet Academy which runs courses for all levels. In addition to a full programme of tournaments and club competitions, the club has a licensed bar and holds various social events throughout the year, from quiz nights and skittles evenings to treasure hunts and barbecue socials.

Tempted? Find out more at www.sussexcountycroquetclub.org.uk or email [email protected]