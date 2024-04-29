Free Seaford Tennis Club open day at Belgrave Road Seaford BN25 2HE from 10am until 4pm

Open Day Poster

Take up tennis this Summer.

As the days start to lengthen and the sun finally returns, many people start to think of spending more time outdoors and trying to find ways to enjoy themselves. Tennis is a great sport for young and old and offers a unique combination of health benefits and social interaction. Studies have shown that on average tennis players live almost 10 years longer and are also happier. Maybe you would like to take up tennis or return to tennis after a break, but don’t know where to begin. The Open Day at Seaford & Blatchington tennis club is a great place to start your journey.

This year’s Open Day takes place on Sunday 19th May from 10 am to 4 pm. Come along to our courts on Belgrave Road, during the day and meet some of our members and coaches. You will be able to try out our three different court surfaces. We will have great membership and coaching offers available on the day to help you get started. Intersport will be on site with a range of rackets to try and a speed gun to check how your serve compares to Andy Murray or Emma Raducanu. Our clubhouse will be open serving drinks and snacks.

We have seven courts, which includes newly laid artificial clay, recently renovated Poraflex and a porous acrylic surface. All 7 are floodlit premium quality surfaces which gives a higher quality playing experience than tarmac.

We have social tennis sessions on Saturday afternoon, Tuesday morning and Thursday afternoon. The social sessions are a great place to meet other members and play with different people.

For those people who want to play more competitive tennis we offer box leagues, tournaments, and league tennis. We have four men's, three women's and two junior teams that play in the Sussex Doubles Leagues throughout the year. In addition, we have a men’s singles team that have just been promoted to the National Tennis League.

We would love to see you at our Open Day. If you are unable to make this date then you can visit our website: seafordtennis.com or email us at: [email protected]