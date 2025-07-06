Friends of Lewes Victoria Hospital are looking for regular runners that want FREE tickets to run in Brighton Half Marathon 2026

As part of the Spring Grand Slam held every year, Friends of Lewes Victoria Hospital participate by supporting Brighton Half Marathon and buying charity tickets and giving them to those runners who can get sponsorship.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Sussex Beacon charity owns the Brighton Half Marathon. So, by running for us (Friends of Lewes Victoria Hospital) is a double win for health in our community – a bit like chocolate ice cream with chocolate fudge sauce for sponsorship!

Runners choose to accept the FREE tickets and agree to try to get a minimum of 250.00 sponsorship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Don’t Miss Out on this opportunity – contact Sarah Pearson who represents fundraising for the charity on email [email protected] . The Brighton Half Marathon is on Sunday 1st March 2026 so time to practice to enjoy the day - it is a fantastic atmosphere!