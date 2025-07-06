Friends of Lewes Victoria Hospital are looking for regular runners that want FREE tickets to run in Brighton Half Marathon 2026
The Sussex Beacon charity owns the Brighton Half Marathon. So, by running for us (Friends of Lewes Victoria Hospital) is a double win for health in our community – a bit like chocolate ice cream with chocolate fudge sauce for sponsorship!
Runners choose to accept the FREE tickets and agree to try to get a minimum of 250.00 sponsorship.
Don’t Miss Out on this opportunity – contact Sarah Pearson who represents fundraising for the charity on email [email protected] . The Brighton Half Marathon is on Sunday 1st March 2026 so time to practice to enjoy the day - it is a fantastic atmosphere!