Friends of Lewes Victoria Hospital are looking for regular runners that want FREE tickets to run in Brighton Half Marathon 2026

By sarah Pearson
Contributor
Published 6th Jul 2025, 13:56 BST
Updated 7th Jul 2025, 09:08 BST
As part of the Spring Grand Slam held every year, Friends of Lewes Victoria Hospital participate by supporting Brighton Half Marathon and buying charity tickets and giving them to those runners who can get sponsorship.

The Sussex Beacon charity owns the Brighton Half Marathon. So, by running for us (Friends of Lewes Victoria Hospital) is a double win for health in our community – a bit like chocolate ice cream with chocolate fudge sauce for sponsorship!

Runners choose to accept the FREE tickets and agree to try to get a minimum of 250.00 sponsorship.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Don’t Miss Out on this opportunity – contact Sarah Pearson who represents fundraising for the charity on email [email protected] . The Brighton Half Marathon is on Sunday 1st March 2026 so time to practice to enjoy the day - it is a fantastic atmosphere!

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice