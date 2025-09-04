From birthday wish to podium finish: deaf fan talks live to deaf racing driver

A birthday surprise for a young deaf motorsport fan from West Sussex turned into an unforgettable moment, and possibly a world first, when he was invited to speak live over team radio to deaf racing driver Caleb McDuff during a Britcar race weekend

Caleb, 17, from Pontypool, races with Team BRIT, the world’s only competitive team of all disabled drivers. Team BRIT supports people with disabilities to access motorsport, competing in endurance racing against able-bodied teams. Caleb is the UK’s only competitive deaf racing driver at this level and has been recognised with multiple awards, including Deaf Sports Personality of the Year, for his success on and off the track.

Arlo, aged 9, who hears with the help of cochlear implants, was invited to Donington Park Circuit by Caleb following a birthday message he sent to Arlo earlier this month. The two were introduced through The Elizabeth Foundation in Hampshire, which supports young deaf children and their families. The charity had shared a video of Arlo with Caleb, revealing that Arlo is “car mad.” Caleb knew straight away he had to invite Arlo and his family to the track as his personal guests for a race weekend.

Karen Paine BEM, Deputy CEO of The Elizabeth Foundation, said: “The Elizabeth Foundation is part of a strong, supportive community where deaf children and young adults share their challenges, celebrate achievements, and support one another. This spirit came to life when Caleb, an inspiring role model for deaf individuals everywhere, met Arlo, showing that dreams have no limits. We’re so grateful to Caleb and his team for giving him such a positive and unforgettable experience, you’ve gained a fan for life and given us all a renewed sense of pride in what our community can achieve.”

Caleb McDuff (r) and Arlo (l)

In the Team BRIT garage, Arlo wore the team’s pit-lane headset over his cochlear processors, allowing him to speak directly to Caleb, who also wears cochlear implants, even when wearing his racing helmet as the driver sat in his McLaren 570S GT4.

The pair exchanged light-hearted words before qualifying, with Arlo offering his own race advice: “Good luck with the race… drive fast or dead last!” Caleb went on to secure an impressive P2 finish in the race, sharing driving duties with his team-mate Noah Cosby, who is paraplegic following a motocross accident. Caleb and Noah can race together thanks to the team's hand control technology.

Caleb said “Meeting Arlo in person after inviting him was incredible. For both of us to be deaf and able to communicate over motorsport comms was something I’ll never forget. His words definitely gave me an extra push on track.”

It was a special moment not only for Caleb but for Arlo’s family, who had been looking forward to the day ever since his birthday invitation arrived.

Caleb McDuff with Arlo

Juliet, Arlo’s mum, said "When Arlo met Caleb it was a moment of pure encouragement and inclusion, highlighting that nothing should hold one back from fulfilling their aspirations. Meeting a young deaf role model achieving his goals will be a powerful reminder to Arlo of what’s possible. We are incredibly thankful to Caleb and Team BRIT for such an insightful and memorable day."

Caleb’s next race with Team BRIT will be at Snetterton on 13 September, as he continues his campaign in the Britcar Endurance Championship.

You can keep up to date on Caleb and the team's progress via Instagram, TikTok and Facebook at @TeamBRITracing.