From Kent to Paris and 100m to marathons: HY athletes finish strongly

It was a tough and undulating course through lovely country lanes, consisting of one lap for the half marathon and two for the full marathon.

Susan Dunn took on her first full marathon in a very impressive time of 4:11:58, finishing in 75th position.

In the half marathon Holly Wigmore made her debut at this distance completing the course in 2:11:30. Rachel Wigmore finished as 2nd female in a strong time of 1:36:44 and Ben Jones finished in 1:43:07.

Nathan Bible, also in Kent, competed in the Canterbury Riverside 10k, where he secured 4th place in a sprint finish in the closing metres to gain a new PB of 36:42.

Farther afield HY athletes travelled to Paris, where Josh Gilbey took on his first marathon completing it in 3:18:22, which saw him finishing in 5,452nd place out an astonishing 55,494 athletes.

Paul Jenner completed the Marathon de Paris with a personal best of 4:07:05, improving his previous time by eight minutes.

On the track David Ervine went to Woodford Green in Essex on Saturday to compete in the 2000m steeplechase, winning his race in a rapid time of 6min 14sec.

HY junior sprinters kicked off their outdoor season in Gillingham, all racing 100m. Lenny Cole ran 12.06 seconds, Olivia Henham 13.38, Sophie Smith securing a new PB in 13.53, Katie Cole 13.86 and Caitlin Rivers 14.07 taking half a second off her previous personal best.

Well done to all the athletes that competed this weekend – the club had some great results and it was a particularly strong start to the outdoor track and field season.

1 . Contributed HY AC Sprinters L-R Antalia Cole, Olivia Henham,Caitlyn Rivers, Sophie Smith, Katie Cole and Lenny Cole, with coach Mike West Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Kent Spring half Marathon finishers. Ben Jones, Rachel Wigmore and Holly Wigmore Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Paul Jenner at the Marathon de Paris Photo: Submitted

4 . Contributed Susan Dunn at the Kent Spring Marathon Photo: Submitted