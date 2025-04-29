From local trails to international tracks: Hailsham Harriers' marathon adventures

On Sunday 27th April, The London Marathon celebrated the record for the largest marathon in the world with an enormous field of fifty-six thousand runners enjoying the superb race atmosphere, tropical weather and the sights of an incredible city. Eight Harriers proudly stood on the start-line at Blackheath, some for the first time and some raising funds for charity. For two of Hailsham’s legendary Harriers, Peter Daws celebrated his incredible 26th London marathon in 5:38:47 whilst Lady Frances Delves, celebrated her 19th in a time of 5:06:51. Both Frances and Pete represent the 70-74 age category and have both been life-long members of Hailsham Harriers.

Hailsham’s club Chairman, Andy Ruffell who ran to raise funds for Dementia UK in memory of his late father, stood proudly on the historic start-line on what was for him an emotional day. He crossed the line in 4:47:48 and had this to say ‘I knew I would cry and I did. It to me is one of the most special days of any year. So much effort and achievement on display. A day which is a true celebration of humanity’.

Abigail Morris led the Harriers team home in a fabulous time of 4:02:07, her first London Marathon experience, along with Mark Pope 4:09:30, Andrew Moore 4:29:01 and Ros Thomson 5:52:18 who won the club’s ballot last year for the place – a ballot that is held every year for those members who have never ran London, have been a member for over a year and who have entered the national ballot but been unsuccessful.

For one of Hailsham’s newest recruits, Sophie Forbes, London was her very first marathon. After months of hard work and determination, Sophie who was cheered on by her best friend and team mate Wendy Pike, finished in an impressive 5:37:39.

Joining the virtual London marathon runners where athletes decide on their own route and complete the miles on the same day, but in their own time, were Kirstie Groves 6:29:28 who travelled to London for midnight with local running neighbours Run Wednesday to run the route in reverse and Kaz Chapman 5:28:09.

Up the road in Manchester, Harriers’ husband and wife team, Kevin and Jayne Morris, enjoyed an equally electric atmosphere at the Manchester marathon. The couple ran the entire way together finishing in a superb 5:42:39.

Closer to home and taking on the Garmin Trail Running marathon in the New Forest saw Hailsham’s Claire Keith storm around the undulating course to finish first female overall in 3:33:36. Claire who is raising money for Prostate Cancer has taken on the challenge of running 160 miles in April which has included two marathons, the Southampton Marathon being her first race which was held on Sunday 6th April. With just 12 miles remaining, Claire had this to say, ‘This one was for you dad, day off running tomorrow but back on it on Tuesday to complete my challenge’. By the time this goes to press Claire will have completed her challenge and raised close to £1000 for the charity.

Hailsham Harriers are incredibly proud of the many achievements from all their members so far this year and on Saturday 10th May the club look forward to the graduation of their 2025 Couch to 5K recruits. To find out more about joining Hailsham Harriers, head to their website hailsham-harriers.org.uk.

1 . Contributed Claire Keith with her dad, raising funds for Prostate Cancer during April. Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Sophie Forbes completing her first ever marathon. Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Abi Morris collecting her number at the 2025 London Marathon expo. Photo: Submitted