From playing trials at Chelsea and Brighton - to 40 years as a referee

David Rogers has been recognised for four decades of service as a refreree.

Eastbourne-based David began refereeing at the age of 34 following a 20-year playing career that included trials at Chelsea and Brighton & Hove Albion. His refereeing journey quickly gathered momentum, achieving Class 2 status within two seasons and Class 1 just two year later.

He went on to officiate in the Sussex County Football League (now called the Southern Combination Football League) for six seasons, earning appointments to numerous local cup finals. His experience extended to refereeing assignments in the USA, Canada and Norway.

David is a Level 5 County Referee and also became a Level 4 Futsal Referee, officiating in the National League, and has served as the Sussex County Referee Association Delegate to the Sussex County Football Association.

His dedication to referee is further reflected in his service as past president, chairman and delegate of the Eastbourne Referees Society.