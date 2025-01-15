Frosty start to tennis new year in Hampden Park

By Barbara Hardcastle
Contributor
Published 15th Jan 2025, 14:09 BST
Updated 15th Jan 2025, 14:44 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
It was a very cold and frosty start to the day when Hampden Park Tennis Club’s ladies’ second team played at home to the Grasshoppers (Hove) first team in Division 5 of the Sussex Babolat Winter Doubles League.

Both HP ladies teams lost two sets to nil.

Despite this all agreed it was a beautiful day to play after the frost had melted.

Related topics:Hampden ParkHoveSussex
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice