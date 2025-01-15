Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It was a very cold and frosty start to the day when Hampden Park Tennis Club’s ladies’ second team played at home to the Grasshoppers (Hove) first team in Division 5 of the Sussex Babolat Winter Doubles League.

Both HP ladies teams lost two sets to nil.

Despite this all agreed it was a beautiful day to play after the frost had melted.