Game, set, give back! Join the charity beach tennis marathon tournament for Age UK

The event will involve two marathon 90 minute beach tennis matches with rotating players and is part of a wider fundraising campaign, which will see Elaine Reeves, a volunteer at Beach Tennis Brighton, tackle the London Marathon on 27 April -her third marathon - to raise funds for the charity.

Age UK provides crucial advice, support, and advocacy for older people, helping to improve lives in meaningful ways. Every donation contributes to this vital work.

Elaine Reeves, Field Operations Manager at Sky UK and organiser of the Charity Beach Tennis Marathon, is undertaking an ambitious 500km training journey over the next nine weeks to prepare for the London Marathon. Speaking about her fundraising efforts, she said: "I'm pushing my limits in training, but the real motivation comes from supporting Age UK, a charity close to my heart. My goal is to raise £2,000 to help fund their invaluable services."

For more information and to register, please beachtennisuk.co.uk/tournaments

