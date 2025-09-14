Gates storms to victory as hundreds tackle Muddy Rye Ancient Trails

Runners took on the challenge of the Rye Ancient Trails, a scenic yet demanding event that winds through ancient woodland, farmland trails, footpaths and country lanes, linking the historic Norman churches of Rye, Iden, Beckley, Northiam and Peasmarsh.

In the 15k race, 300 runners tackled the mixed-terrain course. HY’s Steve Gates put in an incredible performance to win in 1:00:16. David Mayes followed in 5th, in 1:05:50.

Kieran Moss came 17th in 1:13:32, Leon Morton secured 25th in 1:16:55. Maria Mitchell 61st in 1:25:56, just ahead of Paige Wise, 62nd in 1:25:58. Dave Verlander finished 64th in 1:26:14, with Richard Benn 71st in 1:27:22.

Matthew Harmer came 92nd in 1:30:59, just ahead of Karl James, 94th in 1:31:31. Kiki Prince finished 96th in 1:31:40, Susan Dunn was 104th in 1:32:35, Stephen Cornford was 145th in 1:40:10, Jenna Harmer 174th in 1:47:01, and Jacquline Patton 222nd with 1:59:05.

HY at the Rye Ancient Trails

Harmer said: “HY were an awesome team today. Everyone worked so hard on a muddy, wet course. This is a fantastic club to be part of.”

In the 30k, 252 runners braved even tougher, muddier conditions. Barry Buchanan delivered an outstanding run, placing 9th in 2:21:27. David Holland was 25th in 2:32:44, just ahead of Nicky Stiles, 27th in 2:33:56.

Scott Richford came in 41st with 2:43:10, while Rosie McSweeney crossed the line in 233rd in 4:31:03.

A big shout out goes to HY club members who gained their medals from last year's cross country season – Amy Dixon with Individual gold V40, Becky Mabon individual silver V45, Rachel Wigmore individual bronze V40 and Barry Buchanan individual bronze V40. Amy, Becky, Rachel and Sophia Collins gained team senior women medals. Amy, Becky, Rachel and Sonnii Pine gained V35-V49 team silver.

The HY team with their cross country medals

In the U13 Sussex League final at Crawley, sprinting for the HY girls was Brianna Ripley, who has had an outstanding season and won both her 75m and 150m races, with 75m in 9.89s and 19.86s for the 150m.

Izabella Fitz-Hugh joined Brianna in the 150m running 23.53 for fourth for the B string. In the 600m Francesca Tarrant ran 2:03.03 to finish fourth in the A string and Izabella ran a strong 2:00.49 to finish third for the Bs. Matilda Skelton in the 600m finished in 2:23.89.

Tera Buckland took on the longest distance – 1000m – coming 3rd with 3:29.75. Francesca jumped 1.15m in the high jump and Elsie Harmer was 6th in the shot with 4.39m and fifth in the discus with 13.08m. The 4x100m relay team of Tera, Francesca, Brianna and Izabella finished in 57.82s.

Noah Mayhew took on the 600m coming sixth with 1:54.36. In the 1000m Benji Pocock ran 3:14.5 to come fourth in the A string, with Henry Sully coming second for the B string in 3:15.8.

Xavier Bryndza came second in the boys’ A 70m hurdles with 14.61s and Arthur Pocock was first in the B string with 15.22s, Xavier bettered his PB from the day before with a jump of 1.37m in the high jump, gaining second place.

Brothers Benji and Arthur took on the javelin, with Benji throwing 23.16m and Arthur 19.32m. The 4x100m team of Noah, Henry, Xavier and Arthur finished in 1:01.58.

U11s competing in the 600m were Michael Mansel in 1:52.9, Ivy Buchanan in 2:02.29 and Ella Shell in 2:23.65.

If you would like to get fit and start running, come to the William Parker running track on a Monday at 5.30pm or Wednesday at 5pm, or try a Tuesday/Thursday session at 6.15pm at various locations around Hastings.

There are weekend sessions at 8am. Call head coach Terry Skelton on 07711 777363 for more. Children train for free thanks to sponsors.