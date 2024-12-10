Giant leap for GB Girls water polo funding

An international Luxury Digital Marketing Agency has sponsored the Great Britain Junior Girls bidding to take part in the 2025 European Championships in Malta.

Giant Leap Digital, who work exclusively with Luxury brands, has sponsored the girls as they bid to raise funds to participate the competition, support training fees and subsidise travel costs.

Two local girls are in the squad, Elsie Graves from Steyning and Amelia Cook from Shoreham-by-Sea and both were actually coached locally by one of the firms’ co-founders, Matt White.

Giant Leap Digital Co-founder Ben Lilly said: “We’re incredibly proud to be supporting, not just the local girls, but the entire squad with this sponsorship. My co-founder, Matt, has worked with both girls since they were only 7 or 8 years old and I know he’s so proud of them for their efforts and we’re both proud of Giant Leap Digital for being able to support them in pursuit of their athletic dreams.”

Local GB Girls Amelia Cook (Left) and Elsie Graves (Right)

Water Polo is a fantastic minority sport, but at international level the programme is almost entirely self-funded and the sponsorship supports every selected athlete is able to represent their country in a sport they love, regardless of their financial standing.

The girls hope to participate in the European Championships in Malta in 2025 – if you’re a business that might like to support the girls, please contact Ian at [email protected]

You can read more about their story and sponsor the team here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/the-great-britain-u18-u20-girls-water-polo-squad

For more information about Giant Leap Digital, visit their website: https://giantleapdigital.co.uk/