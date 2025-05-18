Gildredge Park bowlers to host big weekend

Gildredge Park Bowls Club in Eastbourne is joining with Bowls England and over 800 bowls clubs across the country in throwing open their gates over the Bank Holiday weekend to let everyone try a new sport, have some fun with friends and family, or meet new people.

Physical and mental well-being can be a challenge and for many people finding a satisfying activity can be a step towards better health. Recent research by Bowls England has shown that the sport of bowls helps physical and mental well-being. Bowls is a very inclusive sport for people of any age and physique. It is healthy exercise and enjoyable. Or for the more ambitious, competitive bowls ranges from club level right up to international representation at the Commonwealth Games.

Gildredge Park is the biggest lawn bowls club in Eastbourne with two greens, a large clubhouse, an extensive social programme and is open every day the whole year round. On the Open Day all the bowling and equipment loan is free.

Just turn up and have a go. Or reserve a place via the Bowls England website where you can find lots of information about lawn bowls. The open day runs from 10.00 to 3.00 on Monday, May 26 in Gildredge park.