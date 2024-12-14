Giles is off to a tough start at Horsham YMCA

Pagham FC 3-1 Horsham YMCA

It was a game of two halves in this SCFL Premier Division clash at Nyetimber Lane. In the first game under the new regime of Liam Giles and assistant, Aaron Bogle, YM gave a good account of themselves in the second half.

With only two training session under Giles’ belt and with many new players joining the squad it was always going to be a tough away game against a Pagham team fighting for points.

Dan Webster, the new captain led the team out after a mass exodus, due to Dean Carden’s resignation. It was a murky day, with the sun taking a day off. YM were tentative and off the pace to begin with.

Pagham FC celebrate

The playing surface was boggy which caused a few players to lose their footing. There was an air of uncertainty and a tricky test to the tactics. At times YM looked like Chris McCausland being led around on Strictly Come Dancing.

Pagham, who have struggled so far this season came out of the blocks fast and took advantage of the eleven individuals they were up against. They dominated early proceedings and scored their first goal after 12 minutes.

After some pressure, Howard Neighbour got a shot off which was bravely saved from former Loxwood stopper Tiwa Fujamade. Right back Alfie Davidson followed it in and managed to slot it home, 1-0 to the Lions.

Just two minutes later Pagham smelt blood. They attacked again and the marauding left back Lukas curled a fantastic shot which floated over Fujamade and into the top corner, doubling the Lions lead.

YM did their best to get back into the match and created a few half chances which Wood and Martin couldn’t capitalise on. A few of the YM players were struggling with fitness as some of the recent signings were previously without clubs.

On 32 minutes, Pagham were in seventh heaven after scoring their third goal. Jefkins who is a fine player finished his chance off well. Three nil and Giles knew his half time team talk was going to be difficult. An Istanbul (Liverpool) comeback was highly unlikely but Giles knew improvements could be made.

The second half was a vast improvement for YM. The players were getting more used to the manager’s new tactics and were using the wings well. A few substitutions were made which livened up the attacks. On the 76th minute YM got their goal. It was well deserved and it was the young former Dorking Wanderers striker Luke Bejashvili who scored after a knock down around the penalty spot. He finished his opportunity well and made the score 3-1.

Pagham were a little rattled but still had a two goal cushion, however they went down to ten players after Darryl Wollers received two yellow cards and got his marching orders.

Unfortunately for YM they were unable to get anything out of the game, but with a new manager and a new starting eleven this was a promising display. Pagham were elated with their win in front of around 100 fans, which moves them up to 16th in the standings. The GWS Man of the Match was Howard Neighbour, because everyone needs a good neighbour (one for the kids).

Pagham FC manager, Jason Mines reflected on the victory: “That's a win we needed; a win we deserved, and a win that was coming. We were relentless in the first half and that's how we like it.”

Horsham YMCA stay in 15th in the league and manager, Liam Giles was fairly upbeat after the game. He said: “In the first half we weren’t in the game, the conditions were horrendous. The positives were in the second half, we won one nil and we showed good signs of things we can do.”

Next up, Pagham are away to Shoreham FC and YM are at home to Midhurst and Easebourne FC. Both matches to be played on December 21.